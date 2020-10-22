The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), at a short balloting ceremony at the Electoral Commission’s head office, picked the first position on the ballot paper ahead of the December 7 election.

Members of the party have been giving several meanings to the number 1 position including it being a sign of victory for the party in the forthcoming elections.

Adding his voice to this in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, gave a list of Bible quotations to prove that number 1 is indeed a sign of victory.

Quoting some verses in the Bible, Abronye believes God placed the party at number one for a reason and was hopeful the NPP will come out victorious.

“Being on the first position on the ballot means a lot and it shows that God is speaking to Ghanaians to give Akufo-Addo another chance to save Ghana from the evil ones.

“Even the Bible said what God has put together, let no one put asunder and that is what we are going to do. Akufo-Addo was sent by God and He will never disgrace the NPP because he knows what we have done since we came to power,” he said.

Listen to him in the audio above: