Ahead of the 2020 polls, President Akufo-Addo has asked Ghanaians to retain him in office to serve as President for the next four years.

This comes after he got the first slot on the ballot sheet following the Electoral Commission’s Tuesday ballot for the 12 qualified Presidential aspirants.

The President said just as he came first on the ballot, Ghanaians must make him the candidate with the highest votes recorded on December 7.

It’s “number 1 on the ballot. Let’s maintain the first position on 7th December 2020 to do more for Ghanaians,” he said in a on Instagram.

“Vote for Akufo-Addo and the NPP. #4MoreForNana,” he added.

Below is the post on IG

On Tuesday, the EC made the political parties ballot for placement on the voting sheet.

President Akufo-Addo who runs on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) picked the number one position followed by former President John Mahama of the opposition NDC.