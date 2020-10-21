Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has reacted to the presidential ballot slots for the 2020 general election.

According to him, the country now awaits witch doctors and pastors to give their interpretations into the meaning of the slots selected by the various political parties.

His comment comes on the back of the picking exercise at the Electoral Commission’s office on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the Atta Mills Institute founder described the process as transparent.

The incumbent government, New Patriotic Party picked the number one slot with the largest opposition, National Democratic Congress picking number two.

The various positions have been interpreted by party members as victory for each other.

Read his full post below: