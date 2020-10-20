The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken the top position [Esoroho] on the ballot for this year’s crucial presidential and parliamentary elections.

Its main contender, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will appear on number two slot on the ballot paper in the December 7 elections, according to the balloting carried out at the Electoral Commission (EC) Tuesday October 19, 2020.

This means photograph of Nana Akufo-Addo and the party’s elephant symbol would therefore appear in the number one and that of former President John Mahama and the NDC umbrella symbol will be on the number 2 position.