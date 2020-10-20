Mybet.africa has placed competitive odds on the aspirants vying for the US presidency come Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The race is hotly contested between sitting President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden – American voters will decide whether Trump remains in the white house for another four years or the mantle is handed over to Joe Biden to steer the affairs in the white house. In the various polls conducted, Joe Biden has the edge over Trump. But many pundits are of the view that although Biden is emerging as the frontrunner for the white house, it could be dicey as the US uses an electoral college system which implies winning the most votes doesn’t always win elections.

The battlegrounds will be to win votes in most states. Again, pundits put under the spotlight on Trump’s announcement of testing positive for coronavirus and assess its impact on his chances of remaining in the white house. As election day approaches, voters are putting their thoughts together to measure which of the candidates deserve their votes to be the president of the US for the next four years. But the big question is who wins November 3 US presidential election? Mybet.africa has special odds on the election for you to predict and win.

Go to https://bit.ly/34dgFY8 now!