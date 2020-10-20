Premier Soccer League [PSL] side, Orlando Pirates, have announced the signing of Ghana international goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Ofori joined the club from Maritzburg United on a three-year contract ahead of the new season.

The former Wa All Stars goalkeeper has been a long-term target for the Buccaneers since establishing himself as one of the leading stoppers in Africa with United and the Black Stars national team.

☠ Good Morning Buccaneers,



Please see attached as per request.



Kind regards,



Orlando Pirates Football Club#AnnounceOfori



⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/5Kzk24D3jT — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) October 20, 2020

“I am very happy to be here. It is a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with the technical team,” he said upon his official unveiling.

“I also look forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of this exciting new project,” he added.

He has featured 85 times in the South African top-flight, keeping 29 clean sheets whilst conceding 80 goals and is expected to assume the number one spot over Wayne Sandilands this season.

As part of the deal, left-back Tebogo Tlolane will return to ‘The Team of Choice’ on a season-long loan deal after enjoying a stint in KZN last season.