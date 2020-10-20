The Sefwi Wiawso Magistrate Court has granted self-recognizance bail to the Sefwi Wiawso independent parliamentary candidate, Martin Bonye after his arrest.

Mr Bonye, along with some of his supporters, were arrested for pulling a gun and leading an attack on some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North region.

Sefwi Wiawso Independent Parliamentary Candidate, Martin Bonye granted bail

Three of his supporters, who were also arrested, were granted a surety bail of GHS 10,000.00.

RELATED

They were also charged with conspiracy to commit crime, assault and causing unlawful damage.

Sefwi Wiawso Independent Parliamentary Candidate, Martin Bonye granted bail

They are to re-appear before court on November 12, 2020.

Other supporters of the independent parliamentary candidate, who were present at the forecourt of the Magistrate Court, were full of jubilation after they were granted bail.