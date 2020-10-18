An independent parliamentary candidate for Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North region, Martin Bonye, has been remanded in police custody for allegedly pulling a gun at some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest by the Sefwi Wiawso District Magistrate Court for the said unlawful act.

After reports were made, Mr Bonye allegedly resisted and failed to appear before the court despite being served a letter.

But his lawyer told the court his client’s absence was not out of disrespect but he went for medical treatment outside the region.

Mr Bonye’s explanation to the court did not sit well with the Magistrate, and thus ordered the police to take him to custody for four days.

He is expected to reappear before the court on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, after serving his punishment.

Currently, Mr Bonye has been relocated to Bibiani District Police station, Western north regional crime officer, Chief Superintendent Nana Kwaku Duah confirmed to Adom News.