The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, will tonight address the nation on measures put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The address will come on the screens this evening, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 8:pm.

This will be the president’s 18th since the country recorded its first case in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s coronavirus cases have gone down to 344 with nine severe conditions.