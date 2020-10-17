The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah Region has joined scores of Ghanaians to mourn the death of Mr Abu Kamara.

The deceased was the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency in the region.

Mr Kamara and his aide, Majeed Kotochi (Young Chief) and Adam Abu, met their untimely death in a gory accident at Adatope, near Tamale on Friday, October 16, 2020.

In a statement signed by the Regional Communication Officer, Malik Basintale, he noted they received the news at about 7am on October 17, 2020.

READ ALSO:

Following the development, they have halted campaigns in their constituency so as to allow constituents pay their last respect to the late Abu Kamara.

‘We console with his family, the families of Kotochi Joshua and Mr Awal Adam, their wives and children and the entire NPP fraternity as we direct all NDC sympathisers to join in mourning the sad loss of the entire Yapei-kusawgu constituency,” parts of the statement read.

The statement added: “Our condolences also go to the member of Parliament for the Yapei-kusawgu constituency, Hon John Abdulai Jinapor, for the loss of his contender, friend and brother, Kamara together with other constituents.”