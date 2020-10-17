The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Savannah Region has suspended all campaign activities.

This follows last night’s accident that claimed three lives including the parliamentary candidate for the Yapei-Kusowgu constituency.

Abu Kamara, together with his aide, Majeed Kotochi (Young Chief), and Adam Abu, another occupant of the car died after their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with an articulated truck at the Datoyili police barrier on the outskirts of Tamale.

The crash occurred at about 10:39 pm.

In a statement issued by the Director of Communications for the Savannah NPP, Mohammed Issah, the executives said the suspension is to allow supporters, friends, and sympathizers to mourn with the bereaved family.

“These directives are in line with the party’s respect and condolence to the families of our deceased heroes; Hon. Abu Kamara, Mr. Kotochi Majeed, and Mr. Adam Abu.

“We mourn with the families in these trying times. May the good Lord grant them Jannat-al Firdaus. Amen”, the statement added.

The regional party executives were also directed to fly all party flags at half-mast.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also suspended campaign activities in the region for the next three-days.

In its statement signed by the Regional Communications Officer, Malik Basintale, the party said the suspension will allow members to join in the mourning.