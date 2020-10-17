The three bodies including the parliamentary candidate (PC) for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency have been released to their families for burial.

The PC, Abu Kamara and his aide, Majeed Kotochi (Young Chief) and Adam Abu, lost their lives in a head-on collission with an articulator truck at the Datoyili police barrier on the outskirts of Tamale.

The bodies which were deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue have now been released for immediate Islamic passage rite.

Burial arrangement is underway according to the Islamic rites; late Abu Kamara will be brought to Laribanga his home town in the Damongo constituency.

Meanwhile, two other passengers who survived the ghastly crash are currently in stable condition in the same hospital.

Mr Kamara was determined to unseat incumbent MP, John Jinapor who is seeking re-election in the Yapei-Kusawgu but that never saw the light of day

The 45-year-old is survived by a wife and two children.