The 2020 edition of Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA 2020) has been held in Accra on Friday, October 1, 2020.

The night saw TV personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, emerging as the biggest winner.

Delay, a TV host and entrepreneur, won the Outstanding Woman of the Year award, the biggest for the night.

Appearing on stage to pick her first award, Delay was very emotional and even dropped tears while recounting her past.

According to Delay, her journey in life has never been an easy one as she was once a homeless girl who did not have what to eat.

But from her humble beginnings, Delay revealed that she now owns houses and businesses which supplies food to the homes of many Ghanaians.

Touching on the award, the Delay Show host asserted that it was normal for her to win because she is a talented and skillful interviewer.

The teary Delay went on to dedicate the award to her sister and late mother and she was so emotional that comedian Clemento Suarez had to climb onto the stage to hug her.