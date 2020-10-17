Multiple award-winning dancehall star, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, famed as Shatta Wale in entertainment circles, is a year older today, October 17, 2020.

To celebrate the August day, Shatta Wale took to his official Instagram account to celebrate himself and also post a very nice photo.

The Ayoo hitmaker posted a photo of himself in black and white while adorned with a lot of his expensive-looking accessories.

Shatta Wale sported his trademark colourful hairstyle and was seen in a white T-shirt which he wore under a jacket.

After posting the ‘perfect’ birthday photo, the Taking Over singer captioned it:

“This is what I tell myself when am alone sometimes !!! For being you, I say , God bless you For being hardworking, I say ,God bless you For being able to stand firm in hard times I say , God bless youToday is your day JUNIOR ..Enjoy because you have worked so hard for it HBD Shatta Wale !” After making the posts, friends, loved ones, celebs and Shatta Movement fans in general, took to the comment section to celebrate their ‘champion’.