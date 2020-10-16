It was a beautiful sight to behold when the Tema East Member of Parliament (MP), Nii Kwatei Titus- Glover, decided to perform Shatta Wale’s ‘Obordorbidi’ song at a political event.

That was not the first time the legislator had showcased his soft side before a crowd.

He has on many occasions professed his love for the dancehall musician.

With the latest video, sighted by Adomonline.com on social media, the politician was more than elated to pave the way with the song.

One could easily notice how he hardly missed a word during the short performance.

Watch the video below: