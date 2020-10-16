Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Ransford Gyampo, has cautioned that the precedent of spouses succeeding their deceased husbands/wives as parliamentary candidates and members of parliament has the potential to make some unscrupulous persons plot murder as a means of getting selected to parliament.

Prof. Gyampo was assessing the recent selection of the widow of the late Member of Parliament for Mfrantseman, Ophelia Quansah as a replacement of her husband to represent the New Patriotic Party in the December 2020 polls.

“We must also be careful not to perpetuate this precedent. Else, very soon, some unscrupulous people, who have marital issues with their spouse, maybe plotting murder as a means of getting selected to parliament,” he indicated.

The Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Hayford Quansah, was last week murdered by suspected robbers. Following his death, the New Patriotic Party, citing popular support from the constituents, has settled on the wife of the deceased as his replacement for the upcoming elections.

Read Prof. Gyampo’s full assessment of Madam Ophelia Quansah’s nomination below: