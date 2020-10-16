Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Kwartei Titus-Glover, has reacted to social media reports that he slapped a mentally challenged man at Tema Newtown.

Social media was awash with videos and pictures of a man identified as Charles, accusing Mr Titus-Glover of slapping him three times at Tema Newtown.

The incident, according to the man, happened on October 13, 2020, at a funeral in the area.

Reports indicate the man said the MP will lose the December polls when he saw him at the funeral.

Watch the man accusing the MP of slapping him below:

But reacting to the report on Adom FM’s Morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, the lawmaker said he does not even know the man in question and was never at that said funeral where the alleged incident happened.

“I have been seeing reports on social media that I have slapped a mentally challenged man. How on earth would I lay my hands on a sick man? I was never at that funeral they claim I slapped the guy.

“They should go and ask that family if they saw me at the funeral if indeed I came to the funeral, my name would have been recorded of making a donation and so that report is false,” he said.

Mr Titus-Glover was of the firm conviction that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area is behind those reports.

“The NDC should go ahead and accuse me falsely because I know they are behind those stories. When the sign of defeat is coming, the NDC ends up planning all these mischiefs. Tema East people know me and know I will never do such a thing, the NDC should come to the grounds and stop tarnishing my image,” he added.

Click on attached audio above and listen to him: