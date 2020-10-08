Incumbent Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Kwartei Titus-Glover, has indicated his readiness to retain the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), come December 2020.

According to him, the tricks that his opponents were using in a bid to scare the NPP will not wash.

“We are not ready to give away this seat to the NDC. This seat is secured and I can assure you the NDC will never get it. I will beat Ashai like my own son. I am telling him now by the 7th of December, you won’t even dare come near the collation centre. You have no integrity and so just forget about the seat,” he said.

Mr Titus-Glover made this known on Adom FM’s morning show segment The Big Debate at the Tema East constituency when the team stormed the constituency.

He was confident his opponent could not beat him to grassroots campaigning as they were ready to go down to everyone in the constituency with the good message of the party..

Daniel Kwartei Titus-Glover and Isaac Ashai Odamtten

He expressed a strong conviction that looking at the ‘unprecedented’ development they have brought to Tema, voters in the area would retain them in power, though the contest is expected to be keen,

