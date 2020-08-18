Central Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Mensah, has said developmental projects touted to have been undertaken by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region are false and only exist on paper.

In a heated debate with colleague panelist, Chief Hamilton Biney of the NDC on The Big Debate on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show on Tuesday, Mr Mensah noted that nothing tangible had been done by the NDC in the region.

According to him, monies meant for projects in the region were ‘chopped’ by local authorities in the region during the NDC’s government.

READ ALSO:

“NDC projects in the Central region are only on paper and not something tangible that benefited the lives of persons living in the Central region,” he said.

“They spent all the oil monies meant for projects in the region,” he claimed.

Mr Mensah made the assertion after Chief Biney gave a tall list of the projects the NDC government during its eight-year-term, had done in the Central region.