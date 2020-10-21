Former United States Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, is asking President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria to stop killing #EndSARS protesters.

Below is a report bt BBC Pidgin:

Clinton wey be former US Secretary of State make di call on Tuesday night afta armed soldiers fire live bullets and fire works wia thousands of #EndSARS protesters gada for Lekki toll gate inside Lagos.

I dey call on @mbuhari and di @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters, Hillary tok for her tweet.

Meanwhile Nigeria Army don post tweet say wetin happun na fake news.

Armed soldiers fire live bullets and fire works at thousands of #EndSARS protesters gada for Lekki toll gate inside Lagos.

Rights group Amnesty International say dem don receive reports wit enof evidence wey show say soldiers bullets kill protesters during Tuesday kasala for Lekki toll gate #EndSARS protest.

Amnesty International has received credible but disturbing evidence of excessive use of force occasioning deaths of protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos. #EndSARS #Lekki #Nigeria — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) October 20, 2020

Tori be say Nigerians no look goment face still continue di #EndSARS protests for Lagos even afta di 24 hour curfew wey goment declare to start from 4pm on Tuesday.

Kasala start wen thousands of protesters wey full Lekki toll gate still dey protest begin hear gun shots for air.

Di next tin everiwia scata and become rowdy. E no dey clear how many wunjure wen e happun around 6:45pm Nigerian time. BBC Pidgin tori pesin see one protester wey wunjure.