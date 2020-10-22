The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has revealed that the government has taken steps to detect earthquakes way in advance before they do occur.

This, according to him, is due to the few earth tremors that were felt in 2019 and the recent earthquake on the 24th of June 2020 with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale.

The government, he said, through the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has also intensified its public education through the print and electronic media to sensitise the general public on what to do before, during and after an earthquake in order to be prepared to mitigate the risk associated with it.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, October 21, Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said “as part of measures to ensure preparedness for Earthquake Disaster Risk Reduction in the country, the GGSA has installed three earthquake early warning equipment at Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, GGSA and NADMO Head Offices.

“Plans are far advanced to install five more earthquake early warning equipment in Jubilee House, Peduase Lodge, Parliament House, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and University of Ghana.”

Regarding Ghana’s Maritime Boundaries, he said the Ministry continues to ensure the protection of the country’s land and maritime boundaries.

“To this effect, a new Board, Ghana Boundary Commission was constituted in line with the law and inaugurated by H.E. the President on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 to streamline and sustain efforts made,” he said.