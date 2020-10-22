The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, has appealed to residents and constituents of the Mion and Tamale Central Constituencies in the Northern Region to give President Nana Akufo-Addo four more years to move the nation’s developmental agenda forward.

In his typical community engagement style at Salankpa, Sang and other communities in the Mion constituency, he labeled the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a party that does not keep its promises to the people and failed woefully when they were presented with the opportunity to rule.

Together with the NPP parliamentary candidate for Mion, Musah Abdul Azziz Ayaba, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Buffer Stock Company, Alhaji Abdul Hannan, Regional Secretary, Alhaji Sibidow, Regional Organiser, Alhaji Rasheed C.O.P Salifu and Abdul Gana, the Regional Youth Organiser they took turns to engage several communities, chiefs and opinion leaders in the Mion constituency on several developmental projects and interventions embarked upon by the Akufo-Addo government since he assumed power.

“Thanks to President Akufo-Addo both Abudus and Andanis can now sit around the same table and eat together,” he said.

At Mion Lana’s Palace, he appealed to the chiefs and elders to also support the NPP candidate for the constituency this time.

He said though chiefs don’t engage in politics, they are partners in development. And together with their parliamentary candidate, they can partner government.

“The NPP is very confident of winning Mion and working hard towards that,” he noted.

The National Organiser has been embarking on a ‘surgical campaign’ in many of the rural communities canvassing for votes for the NPP presidential candidate, President Akufo- Addo and their parliamentary candidates.

Later in the afternoon, Mr Awuku and his team also joined Dr Ibrahim Anyars, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Tamale Central constituency to also embark on his electoral areas engagement.

At the ADB Electoral Area in the Tamale Central Constituency, he extolled the virtues of the NPP presidential candidate and that of his parliamentary candidate and asked the constituents to give President Akufo-Addo four more years to continue with his developmental plan in the constituency.

He said it is refreshing to see that, thanks to President Akufo-Addo, the Tamale water problem has been solved and also just at the heart of the constituency the first interchange of the Northern Region is being built which will open up the city for economic prosperity and to aid vehicular movement.

He said with the combined Holy Books of the Bible and Quran, the NPP places enormous respect on the value of religion, hence has restored the Arabic instructors’ allowance which the NDC cancelled.

He also spoke about health and education which have seen major interventions from the NPP government.

“With President Akufo-Addo and Dr Anyars, Tamale Central will see more developmental projects,” he added.

The National Organiser takes his constituency engagements to Gushegu, Tolon, Tamale North and Karaga in the coming days .

He has been meeting several youth groups within the constituencies as well since many of the youth identify with him.