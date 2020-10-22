To reduce the infrastructural deficit in some public schools in the Western North Region, the Juaboso-Bia Forestry Commission has distributed 300 mono desks to Juaboso, Bia West and Bia East district assemblies.

The presentation was done on behalf of the Commission by the manager for Juaboso-Bia Forestry Commission, Mr Mark Aidoo.

Juaboso-Bia forestry commission supplies desks to three districts

He said the donations were in response to the various district assemblies’ cries for desks for their schools.

Mr Mark Aidoo explained that the 300 mono desks were made from the woods that have been left over by timber contractors in the area with support from saw millers in the districts.

According to him, this is the first time something like this was happenings, adding that the ultimate goal was to utilize leftover timbers for a useful purpose.

Bia East District Director, Mr Abdul Karim Abdullah, after receiving the desks expressed great excitement for the donation.

Mr Abdullah asked for more as he said the infrastructural deficit is a major challenge facing the district.

He said this will help ease their burden on school furniture.

He also appealed to all beneficiary districts to make maximum use of the desks and practice good maintenance culture to keep them for long.