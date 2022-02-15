A decade old photo of celebrated entertainers Waakye, Bukom Banku and Funny Face has set tongues wagging.

The photo was captured on the set of Funny Face’s series Chorkor Trotro, in which Waakye played the role of a bus driver identified as Baba.

Bukom Banku, on the day the photo was taken, played the role of an extra cast.

They were in the company of Funny Face and a director as they posed for the camera in front of their ‘trotro’.

The photo has got fans reminiscing of the good old days when they were glued to their seats to watch the stars every Sunday night.