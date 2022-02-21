Ghanaian musician, Samuel Adu Frimpong, aka Medikal, who is facing the charge of displaying arms and ammunition in a public place, has changed his plea and pleaded guilty to the charge.

What this means is that Medikal will be convicted on his own plea.

Medikal had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge at the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh.

The court was expected to rule on an application filed by Medikal’s lawyers to order the police to release the Ruger nine-millimeter pistol belonging to the musician.

However, when the case was called Monday morning [Feb 21, 2022], Medikal told the court that he wanted to change his plea.

The charges were read out to him and he pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court has taken a short recess to pass its judgment.