An Instagram model, who claims people call her a catfish because she’s “so beautiful”, has hit back at trolls – insisting life is harder for beautiful people.

Veronika Rajek, 25, from Slovakia, says her profile is often getting deleted as followers report her for being fake because she’s “too pretty” for her looks to be real.

The former Miss Slovakia 2016 finalist also claims she’s been bullied for having plastic surgery – but she’s adamant she hasn’t had any work done.

“People don’t even believe I exist,” Veronika said.

“It’s pretty discriminatory that other women can do the same thing as me and I can’t, and I just get deleted because of my looks. I call myself an alien as people don’t believe I’m real.

“They think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online. People say beautiful people have it easy but I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.”

The model, who lives in Vienna, Austria, travels the world making content for her Instagram account, @veronikarajek.

She claims she is bombarded by messages from women body-shaming her and accusing her of using filters to enhance her appearance.

The influencer, who has 1.1 million followers, said: “I get messages from men who don’t think I’m real but the worst messages on my Instagram are from women asking me why I’m pretending and asking for proof.

“I don’t make any adjustments, shaping or filters – I use a skin smoothing tool but I think that’s normal.

“Skinny girls are body shaming plus-sized models but I’m being body shamed too as they don’t think I’m natural.

“I get more abuse from women as they are jealous and they think I want their boyfriend.”

Putting rumours about surgical enhancements to bed, the model paid £75 for a breast examination last month, to prove to her followers that her 36D cup size is real.

She said: “I was forced to do this check-up to get people to believe me.

“People question the naturality of my breasts so I went to a doctor to get a breast examination and proof that they’re real, with no enhancements, objects or scars.

“My doctor was really surprised as she thought I’d had surgery too and said I had the most beautiful natural breasts.

“I worked out so much at teenage years that I developed muscles which make my breasts a nice shape.

“I’m not trying to be sexual, I just have big boobs. God gave me these gifts and I want people to believe me.”

But Veronika, who was a late developer, says she had to endure cruel teasing as a child – with kids taunting her as a “giraffe” because she was flat-chested.

She said: “I didn’t have boobs until I was 17 or 18 and people told me I was like a desk.

“They were always making jokes that I was a giraffe with no breasts.”

Veronika likes to look after herself and doesn’t party or drink. She also sticks to a strict gym regime of five workouts a week.

But her beauty has also come at a price.

She added: “‘I don’t have many friends but I feel good.

“If you feel beautiful the way you are, then you are beautiful. If you feel confident in your body and you are plus-sized, then just be confident.

“If you have had plastic surgery, just be honest. If you take care of yourself, you can be beautiful too. Naturality is still here in this world.”