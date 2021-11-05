An OnlyFans model, who wants to be a mistress, says she doesn’t care about being a “home-wrecker” and wants a married man so she can have “all the fun and none of the commitment.”

Amy Kupps, from North Carolina in the US, is ready for a boyfriend after going through a dry spell during lockdown.

The main condition for her potential suitor? He has to be married.

The 32-year-old, who has already experienced the “delights” of being someone’s mistress in the past, says it’s now the only way she wants to experience love.

She added she “doesn’t care” if she breaks up a family in the process.

“Married men are looking to fill a void that they aren’t getting from their current partner and that is such a turn-on for me,” Amy said.

“I love the idea that I’m their sexual fantasy and get to be the ultimate mistress to them – give them everything they want.

“Plus, if they’re already married there’s none of that boring stuff that goes along with it. I’ve been married; I don’t want to discuss paying bills or whose turn it is to take the bins out.

“I don’t think anyone should cheat on their spouse but when it’s over, it’s over.”

She added some of the married men she’s been with have made her feel a bit like a therapist as they “want to talk about stuff and moan about their partners.”

“I often advise them that if their relationship is so unhealthy that they’re cheating it’s okay to move on.

“I often meet guys at the golf course and we will get chatting, but every now and again someone special will slide into my DMs too,” Amy said.

Amy, who used to be a history teacher for 13 and 14 year olds, is open-minded about her new lover, and is open to meeting women as well.

She said: “I’ve been with a married woman, too. Lord knows married women have sexual and emotional voids they need filling, much more than men do.”

In searching for married lovers, Amy admits it’s the thrill of the chase and the secrecy of an illicit affair that excites her the most.

She said: “I get such an adrenaline rush from knowing that they’re risking their marriage to meet up with me.

“Organising to see each other in secret places, snatching five minutes together where possible.

“Seeing their faces as they watch me arrive or waiting in parking lots for them to come over and see me on their lunch breaks is such a turn-on.”

The model, who shares steamy content with her nearly 82,000 followers on Instagram, confessed there are other benefits to being someone’s “bit on the side” including lots of gifts.

Amy said: “I get so many gifts from my lovers it’s unreal. Designer handbags, gift certificates, jewellery…

“When I was seeing the married woman she would treat me to spa days, hair appointments, manicures and Botox treatments – it was great!”

Overall, Amy’s independence in a relationship is the most important thing, and she says she’ll get rid of anyone who gets too close.

She said: “I don’t do well with overly clingy men or women, as soon as I start to get the vibe they’re falling for me I drop them.

“I can usually pick up on those signals when they get upset if I don’t get back to them right away.”

Although she loves getting with married men and women, there are some husbands and wives who are strictly off-limits.

The model added: “I would never get with any of my friends’ partners. I don’t want to be involved in any of that drama.

“It’s always best to keep things separate and besides, I’m sure they’d only judge me.”