A popular Ghanaian YouTuber has reportedly died after a car he was traveling in crashed into a tree in Dorset, England, Sunday, October 31.

Douglas Tandoh, 26, died on Sunday morning after a car he was a passenger in drove off the road near Dorset’s Monkton Wyld neighborhood and crashed into a tree, according to local outlet the Dorset Echo and the Evening Standard.

A spokesperson for the Dorset Police confirmed to Insider that he died at the scene, Dorset Police said in a press release on Sunday.

Tandoh was a YouTuber on the channel “DLuxx,” where he made comedy videos for an audience of over 100,000 subscribers. He was best-known for reaction videos where he would listen to music from different countries for the first time. His channel, which he started in 2017, has garnered over 17 million views. His most recent video was uploaded in April.

The tree that Tandoh’s car collided with had been toppled after a storm, the Evening Standard reported.

Another man in the vehicle was brought to the Royal Devon and Exeter hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the police press release said. That hospital did not respond to a request for comment.

Tandoh emigrated from Ghana to the United Kingdom with his three brothers in 2010, according to the Dorset Echo.

One of Tandoh’s brothers, Samuel Tandoh, reportedly told MyLondon that the loss has “been terrible” and that he and Douglas “live together, do everything together, we’ve always looked out for each other.”

“My dad is still in pain, but he is trying his best,” Samuel said, according to MyLondon. “My mum is not taking it easy, she is crying every night, and she doesn’t sleep.”