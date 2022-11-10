Ghanaian YouTuber, Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor, will not be called to the Ghana Bar on Friday when her colleagues formally join the profession.

This is despite her successful completion of the professional law programme that saw her pass her exams and scale the interview session as well.

She was due to be called on Friday but received a letter from the Secretary to the General Legal Council informing her of the decision.

“A complaint is said to have been received from a ‘concerned citizen’ alleging that she ‘lacks good character’.”

A video recording of her YouTube content said to show her allegedly engaged in “conduct unbecoming of an application to be called to the Bar” has been attached to the complaint.

JoyNews Sources say the General Legal Council has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the complaint. Her call to the bar has, meanwhile, been put on hold pending the outcome of the investigation.

This development has set Twitter talking amid condemnation by many regarding the decision of the General Legal Council.

Throw the entire General Legal Council away. This Ama Governor move is unnecessary and petty. Sets a bad precedent. — Marie-Franz Fordjoe (@cpt_franz) November 9, 2022

Ama Governor’s issue is really sad.



The last place that should encourage any form of oppression and unprogressive values is the law and legal space.



Just allow people to live and have their opinions. — Marreka Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) November 9, 2022

This Ama Governor issue is ridiculous. we should not stand for it. you’ve taken her time, fees and everything. It’s very intentional. They want to punish her. (@whollyshite) November 9, 2022.

imagine not being able to do what you want in your own country because of outdated silly rules and a whole lot of gatekeeping. so you have to go elsewhere where you are given space to be yourself and still do what you want. we should be ashamed of ourselves. — hopeful romantic (@heyannamaria) November 9, 2022

My goodness. The way I was so happy for. Now someone shouldn’t have youtube channel and be at GSL. Wahala. My goodness. This is absolute wickedness — Omalicha Mwa😚 (@MBANZAPAULA) November 9, 2022

Why are they treating Ama Governor like this, which kind authorities be this? — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) November 9, 2022

what they are doing to Ama Governor is violent and will set a dangerous precedent. we need to rally behind her now. this country truly makes me sick sometimes. — Cat Mama (@theriaboss) November 9, 2022

Truly horrifying what’s happening to Ama Governor.



Every year, rapists are called to the bar before our very eyes.



Yet it is Ama Governor whose character/conduct is “questionable” simply because she documents how she navigates her life & shares it with us.



Shame. — fatima (@JustDerby) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, even before the three-member committee could commence their investigations, there are petitions for the GLC to rescind its decision.

Please support Ama by signing this petition. Every effort countshttps://t.co/T4wZZW09uN — Rachel♡ (@tsaweki_) November 9, 2022