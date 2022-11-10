A yet-to-be-identified cocoa farmer has incurred the wrath of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, for drying cocoa beans on a newly-constructed road at Ntobroso in the Atwima Mponua District.

Mr Mensah was said to be inspecting ongoing feeder road projects in the area with some government officials.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, he chanced on the cocoa beans which had taken one side of the tarred road.

Infuriated by the act, he asked for the whereabouts of the person responsible and ordered it to be removed.

“Is Ghana for your father? Since when did we start drying cocoa beans in the middle of the road?” He asked angrily.

A resident who was present, however, questioned why the Minister will give such an order since they were not using the road for galamsey.

But the irritated Minister hit back and demanded the arrest of the man, stating the act was worst than galamsey.