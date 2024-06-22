Lawyer Elorm Ababio, also known as Ama Governor, dedicated her first oral advocacy in court to several protesters detained by the Police during a protest in September 2023.

Ms. Ababio, who was recently called to the Bar after two previous denials, appeared before an Accra High Court this week representing the activist group Democracy Hub and 34 other individuals.

In April 2024, Democracy Hub and the 33 other applicants filed a motion to relist their human rights action against the Ghana Police Service, which had been struck out by the High Court (Human Rights Division) for want of prosecution.

The plaintiffs had sued the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and the Attorney-General, alleging unlawful arrest, torture, and detention of protesters during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration in September 2023.

The push for relisting followed an April 9, 2024 decision by the Court, presided over by Justice Barbara Tetteh-Charway, which struck out the case for want of prosecution after both the plaintiffs and respondents were absent.

Democracy Hub posted about Ama Governor’s representation for them in court on their X handle.

“We are happy to announce that yesterday (June 19), Ms. Elorm Ababio @Ama_governor appeared for Democracy Hub and 34 other protesters who were arrested during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

“This was her first oral advocacy since Ama was called to the Bar. Ama herself was at the protest and gave an interview which was later used to further deny her call to the Bar for the second time.

“We are happy that Ama did not forget her fellow protesters at #OccupyJulorbiHouse and returned to represent them. This shows the purity of her spirit!” their post read in part.

We are happy to announce that Yesterday Ms Elorm Ababio @Ama_governor appeared for Democracy Hub and 34 other protestors, who were arrested during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest. This was her first oral advocacy since Ama was called to the Bar. Ama herself was at the… pic.twitter.com/O2ruKVx9No — #Fixthecountry (@Ghfixthecountry) June 20, 2024

