Ghanaians have complimented the bromance between artistes Camidoh and King Promise following their joint performance in Manchester.

Camidoh surprised King Promise on stage at his 5Star World tour for a rendition of their Sugarcane remix song.

They joined their energies to give the thousands of audiences a memorable night while putting Ghana on the global map.

Their performance came after they entertained fans together in Paris and the 02 Birmingham venue, all part of King Promise’s tour.

Watch video below: