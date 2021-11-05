President of Africa Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen, has hinted that the Ghana Paralympic team will soon win medals.

Mr Deen was recently elected as the head of the African Paralympic Committee in Morocco.

Speaking on Fire-for-Fire on Thursday following his victory, he said, “I want to say thank you to all for the support. The Sports Minister [Mustapha Ussif] and President Akufo-Addo.

“We had a target and the target was to win the seat as the Africa Paralympic head and truly, we did it together.

“Under my tenure as the head of the Africa Paralympic Committee, I will do my best to ensure that the Ghana Paralympic team succeeds.

“I will do my best to ensure that we win medals because that is what we need to ensure we are doing the right thing as a country.

“We need to come together as a country and support this course because we need to utilize my four years as the Africa Paralympic Committee head,” he added.

Mr Deen also revealed that the headquarters of Africa Paralympic will be moved from Angola to Ghana.

Mr Deen was elected President of the National Paralympics committee in 2019 and was endorsed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports who had Deputy Sports Minister Evans Bobie Opoku in Rabat to support his bid.