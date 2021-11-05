Police intercept ammunition in Hohoe

The Police have intercepted ammunition on a bus at Hohoe in the Volta Region.

Two cartons of AAA and BBB Cartridges were discovered on board the Yutong bus with Registration Number GT 5919-16, traveling to Kpassa in the Oti Region.

This follows intelligence gathered by the Police, whereupon a team was dispatched to search and inspect all vehicles entering the Hohoe Municipality from the national capital, Accra.

A press release, signed by the Head of the Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, DSP Elizabeth Efia Tenge, indicated that “at about 3:45 pm on November 3, the team stopped a red Yutong bus. A search was conducted and two cartons containing AAA and BBB cartridges respectively were found concealed in the side compartment of the bus.”

The Police could not find the owner of the ammunition, hence the driver and the conductor (Mate) were arrested.

“All 29 passengers on board the vehicle denied ownership of the cartridges. The driver of the bus, Robert Ofosu Nyanor, 50, and the conductor, Godwin Aniwo, 32, were immediately placed under arrest for further interrogation and the bus impounded,” she said.

The suspects were later released on Police Enquiry bail but would continue to assist the Police in the investigation.