President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah, has apologised to Samson Deen, President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC).

Mr. Mensah’s apology follows accusations leveled against Mr. Deen, by a staff of the GOC, Mohammed Shaban.

In an interview with Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, Mensah acknowledged being made aware of Shaban’s inappropriate behaviour, even within the confines of the GOC.

“I want to apologize to NPC boss, Samson Deen. I must say that I am not aware of these happenings but I have been informed about Mohammed Shaban’s behaviour even at GOC,” he stated.

Mr Nunoo Mensah further noted that Shaban’s conduct had been addressed internally at the GOC, emphasizing, “He sometimes shows up and exhibits poor behaviour at the office of GOC which we are dealing with but I am not aware he has been using his office to undermine the NPC boss.”

Assuring Deen, Mensah pledged to handle the issue appropriately.

“I want to assure Samson Deen that this issue will be dealt with well. We are all one family and it will be unfair to undermine anyone,” he added.