Happiness has been restored in the Shatta Movement camp as army president Shatta Wale and his friends have engaged in a dance session.

Following their release from cells, the bond between Shatta and colleague Medikal and the latter’s wife has tightened.

They have released a song to speak on the experience of being caught up with the law and how their trustees were nowhere to be found during their trial period.

It was during the studio session that Shatta and Fella Makafui challenged each other to a dance battle.

In videos uploaded on social media, the godmother and her godson danced to one of ShattaMedi songs as they received cheers from others in the studio.

Ghanaians have applauded Fella Makafui for providing emotional support to not just her husband, but Shatta.

Fella started a #FreeShattaWale online campaign when Shatta was arrested.

She was also present during their court trials.

Watch video below: