The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has over 7,000 staff across the country.

Director-General, Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday, stating there are about 400 at the head office.

He said they have so many departments in the organisation, adding that they are all permanent staff who are civil and public servants.

“NADMO is a big institution and a state agency. The workers there are public service staff. We have over 7,000 staff across the country. We have the disease and epidemics department, we have planning and research department and many more,” he said.

He also rubbished reports that the outfit is a political organisation.

“We have lots of technical staff at NADMO, unlike claims that only political appointees are there. We even have more National Democratic Congress than New Patriotic Party workers,” he added.

