The Fundamental Baptist Churches have cautioned Ghanaians not to abuse the anti-homosexual bill if passed.

According to the churches, though the activities of homosexuals are against the cultures and values of the nation, people must not use the bill as an avenue to assault persons caught in the act.

Instead, they should allow the law to take its normal course and also show love and compassion to them as Jesus would have done if he was here on earth.

The churches made this appeal at a press conference as it rallies support for the passage of the bill.

“It is our conviction that the aforementioned activities are ceasing, because the days in which we all live are evil. We must earnestly intercede for the honourable House to uphold our cultural values,” the churches said.

They also commended Parliament for seeking to protect the country’s culture with regards to steps taken on the bill so far.

However, it is that hope that the bill when passed will not be quashed at the Supreme Court, adding that such a move will invalidate the hard work put into it.

The churches have further admonished fellow Christians to fervently pray without ceasing and also intensify evangelistic effort since only Christ, through the Holy Spirit, can change the minds of persons involved in the act.

