The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed its earlier advertised Town-Hall meeting on the 2022 budget which was scheduled for November 30, 2021, at the Great Hall, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST).

This follows the rejection of the 2022 budget dubbed ‘Agyenkwa’ by Parliament on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The budget, which was presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta last week Wednesday, was rejected by Parliament after Speaker Alban Bagbin subjected the approval of the budget to a voice vote.

Though the Majority members were not present to participate in the exercise, the Speaker said their absence could not prevent the House from proceeding with the business of the day.

This is the first time in the Fourth Republic that a budget has been rejected.

Prior to the rejection of the budget, the Minority Caucus in Parliament had mounted strong resistance against the passing of the budget, insisting that it is insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians, especially amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.