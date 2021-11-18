Popular Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, is turning heads on social media after sharing some jaw-dropping photos.

The actress, who has been making waves on the internet after she outdoored a new mansion with her husband, has this time around dropped some steaming hot pictures of herself.

Clad in a turquoise blue sportswear and a pair of sneakers to match, she flaunted her snatched waist in the said pictures.

The actress, who was obviously ‘feeling herself’, posted these pictures with the caption, “Unapologetically successful and snatched!!”