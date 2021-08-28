Stunning photos of Ohemaa, the daughter of former Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, have warmed many hearts on social media.

She got teeming fans, who cannot keep calm over the adorable photo, talking.

The lovely photos spotted Ohemaa serve fashion goals in colourful outfits.

Depicting the queen in her, one of the photos saw her sit calmly and gave off broad smiles for the camera.

One other thing that has caught the attention of many people is Ohemaa’s glowing skin.