The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has thrown its support behind the Centre for Transport Security Dialogue (CETSED) on calls for the reintroduction of the towing levy bill.

The bill was met with fierce resistance when it was introduced in 2017 as part of the many measures to curb road crashes.

But to the NRSA Public Relations Officer, Pearl Adusu Gyasi, the call is in the right direction, hence policymakers must have a relook.

Madam Gyasi said this in an interview on Adom TV’s Big Agenda.

She stated the reintroduction will add to the many measures the authority has put in place to curb carnage on roads.

Road accidents that have been seen as another pandemic in recent times have resulted in avoidable deaths.

Per accident statistics from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, a total of 1,250 people have died from January to May this year.

ALSO READ:

These deaths are higher than those recorded through Covid-19.

MTTD noted 1,309 people have sustained injuries at that same time representing a 26.72% increase from 2020.