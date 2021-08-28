The Police Service has begun a probe into alleged misconduct of some officers at Begoro in the Eastern Region.

A statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, noted they have intercepted an audio tape with regards to the misconduct.

However, the content of the tape was not disclosed.

The statement added the Eastern Regional Police Command has since been directed to investigate the matter and report.

It further assured any person found culpable will be punished.

Read the statement below: