File photo: Police

The Police Service has begun a probe into alleged misconduct of some officers at Begoro in the Eastern Region.

A statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, noted they have intercepted an audio tape with regards to the misconduct.

However, the content of the tape was not disclosed.

The statement added the Eastern Regional Police Command has since been directed to investigate the matter and report.

It further assured any person found culpable will be punished.

Read the statement below:

May be an image of text that says 'ofretythe aed Your Ref:PAD/PRESS/VOL.3/1/187 PUBLIC AFFAIRS DIRECTORATE POLICE HEADQUARTERS OFFICE BOX ACCRA PRESS RELEASE 27 AUGUST, 2021 POLICE BEGIN INVESTIGATION BEGORO IN THE EASTERN REGION 1. The Police Administration has intercepted an audio tape involving some personnel the Begoro District Police Command of alleged gross misconduct and has since directed the Eastern Regional Command to investigate the matter and report. 2. We would like to assure the public sanctioned accordingly. any personnel found culpable will be KWESI OFORI ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE AG. DIRECTOR-GENERAL, PUBLIC AFFAIRS Website -ww.colice.cov.ch aathhotopolGoma.com ha.prodipolics.cov.gh Facebook GhPoliceService 0206639121 Emmergency Vodarone) Tel: 0302-773906, ghanapolicetude Twitter'




