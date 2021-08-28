Ablekuma West Member of Parliament (MP), Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, is heartbroken over the death of a beloved.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who is also the Minister for Communications and Digitisation, has taken to Facebook to mourn the death of a lady she identified as Monan.

However, the cause of death is not immediately known.

According to her, Monan has been her designer over the past few years.

In a brief tribute to eulogise the deceased, she noted she has over time become a sister and friend to her family.

Appreciating her works, the MP lauded she made her look good all the time.

Following her post, her comment section has been inundated with tributes amidst testimonies of her selfless nature and hard work.

She wrote: Rest well in the Lord’s bosom, Monan. Over the past five years, you designed clothes for me and made me look good, becoming a sister and friend to my family. We’ll miss you.

