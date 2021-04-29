The Communications and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has advised people who practice LGBT to keep it private as Ghanaians cannot be compelled to accept a practice they consider to be culturally and socially abhorrent.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, she noted that Ghanaians are not expressive and do not fondle their partners in public.

Adults can do whatever they like in the privacy of their homes but should not force their sexual preferences down anyone’s throat.

READ ALSO:

She admitted to still being friends with her first boyfriend, also adding that the practice of ‘supi’ was common in many boarding schools during her time in secondary school.

She said at that youthful stage of a girl’s life, there was the proclivity to explore one’s sexuality which is just a passing phase, practices she described as a harmless adventure.

“You’re exploring your sexuality, so you do all kinds of silly things growing up. Thank God there were no social media when we were growing up to leave a permanent record of some of the crazy things we did…” she said

She however charged the youth to grow out of the crazy things and be useful to society.