Hitz FM presenter, Prince Tsegah, popularly known as Da Don, has been appointed acting Programmes Manager of the station.

His appointment follows his boss, Mark Okraku Mantey’s exit after the latter had been nominated for the role of a Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture.

Following the many congratulatory messages that have poured in on social media, Mr Tsegah has thanked his fans and team members who have worked with him to attain such a big role.

Prince Tsegah aka Da Don, host of ‘U Sey Wetin’ on Hitz FM

Prince comes into the role with considerable industry knowledge and leadership experience, having previously worked as a Presenter at Choice FM, TV3 and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) Limited for over 10 years.

He has also worked as General Manager with Soul Records and as General Manager with Gollywood Productions Limited.

Prince holds an LLB (Law) Degree from the University of London and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theatre Arts and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Prince has been with the Multimedia Group since June 2017 and is excited to take up this new role.