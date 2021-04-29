Mzbel, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has said as far as she’s concerned, she’ll never get involved with managing any female artiste.

Speaking on the Kastle Drive FM, the actress said all the female artists she tried to manage, support, and assist ended up being ungrateful, betrayed her, and stabbed her in the back.

“Right now, most Ghanaians have that answer because the female artistes I tried to support, in the end, became ungrateful, they betrayed me and stabbed me in the back.

“Basically, when it comes to managing female artistes, I don’t think that I would want to ever do it,” she said.

READ ALSO:

She added: “Besides I don’t think someone will accuse me of not helping female artists because they saw what happened.”

“If I don’t support any female musician, most Ghanaians know what happened to me already,” she said.

Mzbel who has now established her own record label known as BeLJam Records has therefore vowed to channel her energy towards managing only male artistes with Heartman signed onto the label.

“The challenges I went through were on social media so right now the artiste I have signed is a male who we’ve groomed for two years.

“Throughout the two years we saw his character and we saw that when we invest in him we won’t waste our resources,” Mzbel told Amansan Krakye.