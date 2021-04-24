A video of a groom who refused to dance at his wedding while issuing a stern warning to the MC not to force him into dancing has gone viral.

The wedding appears to have taken place somewhere in Northern Nigeria.

The video HAS the couple walking towards their seats where the MC thought it would be beautiful if they danced but that didn’t sit well with the groom.

READ ALSO:

The whole venue went dead silent after the groom cautioned the MC to stop asking him to dance.

The MC rescinded the decision by asking the groom to politely move away from the dancefloor to continue the ceremony.

Watch the video below: