A five-member committee has been set up to resolve the land dispute between the people of La in the Greater Accra Region and the Ghana Armed Forces.

This was at a meeting with the La Traditional Council, Military High Command and Ministry of Land and Natural resources on Friday, 23 April 2021.

The committee chaired by Deputy Minister-Designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, is expected to complete their work and present their findings by Friday, May 7, 2021.

Others members include a representative from the Ghana Armed Forces, Brig-Gen Benjamin Amoah-Boakye, and a representative of the La Traditional Council – Mr. Lawrence Sacketey.

The rest are representative of the Lands Commission, Miss Mabel Yemidi, and from the Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources, Mr James Dadson, Member/Secretary.

READ ALSO:

The sector Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor through a statement released by the Ministry was optimistic the committee will help bring finality to the age-old matter and ensure peaceful co-existence between the Ghana Armed Forces and the people of La.

The formation of the committee comes a few days after a group of soldiers chased away who had gone to the land on the orders of the La Traditional Authority.

They stormed the about 200 acre land in contention between Tse Addo and Airport Hills, around the Military Cemetery on Thursday, April 15, 2021, to register their displeasure.

The group identified as the Coalition of La Associations within the La Traditional Council vowed to resist any attempt by the military to take over lands their forefathers toiled for.