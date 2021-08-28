A journalist with Muslim TV (MTA International), Taalay Ahmed, has been killed in a robbery attack on the Tamale-Buipe road.

Reports indicate the incident occurred while Mr Ahmed was travelling with another victim identified as Omaru Abdul Hakim.

They were attacked between Mpaha Junction and Sarikyekura on the Buipe-Tamale Highway on Monday, August 23, 2021, at about 6:50 pm.

They were reportedly returning to Accra, after a documentary work in the north.

Police sources indicate they were on board a Toyota Hiace with registration number GT 7405- 16 being driven by one Rahman Baa.

“On reaching a section of the road at Sarikyekura, a number of armed men suddenly emerged from the bush and opened fire at the vehicle, deflating some of the vehicle’s tyres in the process and forcing the vehicle to stop.

“Some of the bullets penetrated the vehicle and hit the two who sustained gunshot wounds in the process,” part of a report from the Northern Regional Police Command read.

The armed men are said to have robbed them of their mobile phones and bolted with an unspecified amount of money.

A patrol team was dispatched to the scene but the robbers had escaped into the bush, leaving the victims.

They were rushed to the Buipe polyclinic and later transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, but Mr Ahmed was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tamale Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, social media has been inundated with tributes in his honour.

His media organisation has also taken to Twitter to react to the death, describing the late employee as a devoted and sincere news team member.